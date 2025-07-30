Fenerbahce vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Fenerbahce will invite Lazio to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday. The Yellow Canaries will play for the first time at home this month and will conclude their preseason with this match.
The hosts saw their winning streak in the preseason end after three games last week as they lost 3-2 to Benfica in the 2025 Eusebio Cup. Goals from İrfan Can Kahveci and Youssef En-Nesyri helped them come back from two goals down, but Henrique Araújo bagged an 81st-minute winner for Benfica.
The visitors have enjoyed a winning run in two friendlies thus far. They got their preseason underway against their U-20 side, recording a 3-0 win, and overcame Avellino 1-0 last week. Mattéo Guendouzi scored the match-winner from the penalty spot.
Fenerbahce vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The hosts went unbeaten in these meetings, recording a 2-0 home win and playing out a draw in the reverse fixture.
- The Yellow Canaries have scored at least two goals in each of their four friendlies thus far.
- The Biancocelesti are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak in friendlies.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording seven wins.
- The visitors have kept clean sheets in five of their last six friendlies.
- The Biancocelesti have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, including friendlies.
- The Yellow Canaries have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven friendlies and have scored at least two goals in each of these games.
Fenerbahce vs Lazio Prediction
The Yellow-Navy Blues suffered their first loss of the preseason last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they scored at least two goals for the eighth game in a row in that loss and will look to continue their prolific run here.
José Mourinho will be able to count on the services of Anderson Talisca, who has recovered from an injury after being absent against Benfica.
The Biancocelesti have won their two friendlies thus far while keeping clean sheets. They have a good record in friendly games, with their last defeat in the preseason registered in 2023.
Maurizio Sarri has left Samuel Gigot, Patric, and Gustav Isaksen out of the squad for the two games in Turkey due to injuries. Boulaye Dia is back in training after missing the game against Avellino and is in contention to start.
The Yellow Canaries will have the home advantage here, and considering their goalscoring record in the preseason thus far, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Lazio
Fenerbahce vs Lazio Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes