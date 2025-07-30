Fenerbahce vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Fenerbahce will invite Lazio to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday. The Yellow Canaries will play for the first time at home this month and will conclude their preseason with this match.

Ad

The hosts saw their winning streak in the preseason end after three games last week as they lost 3-2 to Benfica in the 2025 Eusebio Cup. Goals from İrfan Can Kahveci and Youssef En-Nesyri helped them come back from two goals down, but Henrique Araújo bagged an 81st-minute winner for Benfica.

The visitors have enjoyed a winning run in two friendlies thus far. They got their preseason underway against their U-20 side, recording a 3-0 win, and overcame Avellino 1-0 last week. Mattéo Guendouzi scored the match-winner from the penalty spot.

Ad

Trending

Fenerbahce vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The hosts went unbeaten in these meetings, recording a 2-0 home win and playing out a draw in the reverse fixture.

The Yellow Canaries have scored at least two goals in each of their four friendlies thus far.

The Biancocelesti are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak in friendlies.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, including friendlies, recording seven wins.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in five of their last six friendlies.

The Biancocelesti have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Yellow Canaries have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven friendlies and have scored at least two goals in each of these games.

Ad

Fenerbahce vs Lazio Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues suffered their first loss of the preseason last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they scored at least two goals for the eighth game in a row in that loss and will look to continue their prolific run here.

José Mourinho will be able to count on the services of Anderson Talisca, who has recovered from an injury after being absent against Benfica.

Ad

The Biancocelesti have won their two friendlies thus far while keeping clean sheets. They have a good record in friendly games, with their last defeat in the preseason registered in 2023.

Maurizio Sarri has left Samuel Gigot, Patric, and Gustav Isaksen out of the squad for the two games in Turkey due to injuries. Boulaye Dia is back in training after missing the game against Avellino and is in contention to start.

Ad

The Yellow Canaries will have the home advantage here, and considering their goalscoring record in the preseason thus far, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Lazio

Fenerbahce vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More