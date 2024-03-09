Fenerbahce vs Pendikspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

The action continues in round 29 of the Turkish Super Lig as Fenerbahce play host to Pendikspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday.

Ibrahim Uzulmez’s men have lost their last four matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Fenerbahce placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday with a resounding 3-0 victory over Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their last-16 clash in Belgium.

Ismail Kartal’s side now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they are on a 17-game unbeaten run, claiming 13 wins and four draws since November’s 3-2 loss to Trabzonspor.

With 73 points from 28 matches, Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig table, five points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Pendikspor, on the other hand, were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Konyaspor at the Pendik Stadium last time out.

Uzulmez’s men have now lost their last four matches, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory over Adana Demirspor on February 4.

This drop-off in form has seen Pendikspor plunge into the relegation zone as they now sit 19th in the Super Lig table, three points away from safety.

Fenerbahce vs Pendikspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Fenerbahce and Pendikspor, with Kartal’s men winning their previous two encounters.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in 10 conservative home games, picking up seven wins and three draws since a 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor on November 4.

Pendikspor have failed to win their last nine away matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming three draws since November’s 4-2 victory at Istanbulspor.

Fenerbahce currently boast the division’s best attacking record, having netted 72 goals in their 28 Super Lig matches so far.

Fenerbahce vs Pendikspor Prediction

Fenerbahce will be excited to welcome the challenge of a Pendikspor side who have lost their last four matches.

We predict Kartal’s men will pick up where they left off in the Conference League and claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Pendikspor

Fenerbahce vs Pendikspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Fenerbahce’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts' last six games)