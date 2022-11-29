Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2022

Fenerbahce will entertain Rayo Vallecano at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in a friendly game on Wednesday.

Fenerbahce have enjoyed a solid start to their Turkish Super Lig campaign and are at the top of the table with 29 points to their name. Before the international break set in, they suffered just their second defeat of the campaign against 12th-placed Giresunspor.

Rayo Vallecano got their campaign off to a slow start but are undefeated in their last six La Liga games. In their last league game before their international break, they played out a goalless draw against Celta Vigo, and three days later, they defeated Mollerrusa 3-1 in the Copa del Rey.

Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Rayo Vallecano have not met a Turkish team to date while Fenerbahce have squared off against Spanish teams 11 times across all competitions.

Interestingly, they have just one win in these games and have played one draw while suffering nine defeats.

Fenerbahce have the best attacking record in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 36 goals in just 13 league outings. They also have the third-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 14 goals in 13 games.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 games across all competitions, with eight games in that period producing over 2.5 goals.

Rayo Vallecano are undefeated in their last their six games, with just two games in that period producing over 2.5 goals.

Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Fenerbahce have enjoyed a solid run this season and their attack has been their biggest strength. Their top-scorer, Enner Valencia, and second top-scorer Michy Batshuayi are both at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so they might not be able to enjoy a highly prolific outing in this game.

Rayo Vallecano are playing for the first time in Turkey and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves. As this is just a friendly game, we expect both teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rossi to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

