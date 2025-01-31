Fenerbahce host Rizespor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig. The hosts are on a nine-game winning run.

Sarı Kanaryalar have won five of their last six league games, most recently a narrow 3-2 victory over Goztepe in the last round of matches. Fenerbahce are six points behind unbeaten leaders Galatasaray and eight clear of third-placed Samsunspor after 20 games.

Rizespor, meanwhile, have struggled, having won two of their last seven league matches after winning five of the previous six. Their 3-2 win over Adana Demirspor last weekend marked their eighth league win of the season and put them in eighth-place on the table, but they are 21 points behind Jose Mourinho's side.

Trending

Fenerbahce vs Rizespor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 50 times, with Fenerbahce leading 34-8.

Fenerbahce have been absolutely dominant in the fixture, winning the last ten by an aggregate scoreline of 33-5.

Rizespor haven't scored in five of their last seven meetings with Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce have conceded 20 times in as many league games. Only Eyüpspor and Samsunspor (19) have conceded fewer.

Fenerbahce have scored 52 times in the top flight, only one less than the highest scorers Galatasaray.

Rizespor have scored 22 league goals all season. Only the four teams in the relegation zone have scored less.

Fenerbahce vs Rizespor Prediction

Fenerbahce are the strong favourites, thanks to their superior quality, better form and dominant record in the fixture.

Rizespor have a mountain to climb to avoid defeat against a much stronger side. The visitors' poor offensive record makes that unlikely, though.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Rizespor

Fenerbahce vs Rizespor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have had more than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback