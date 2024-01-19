Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Two sides at opposite ends of the Turkish Super Lig table square off on Sunday when Fenerbahce play host to Samsunspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

While Ismail Kartal’s men hold a two-point lead at the top of the table, the Red Lightning currently sit just one point and two places above the relegation zone.

Fenerbahce turned in another performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Adanaspor 6-0 in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

This was in keeping with their impressive form in the Super Lig, where they are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last seven matches, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat against Trabzonspor on November 4.

With 28 points from 10 matches, Fenerbahce currently sit at the top of the Super Lig standings, two points above second-placed Galatasaray.

Elsewhere, Samsunspor booked their spot in the next round of the Turkish Cup last time out when they picked up a 3-1 extra-time victory over Alanyaspor.

Markus Gisdol’s side have now won three of their four games since the turn of the year, including league victories over Fatih Karagumruk and Sivasspor respectively.

This upturn in form has seen Samsunspor surge from the relegation zone as they now sit 15th in the table, level on points with Gaziantep and Hatayspor.

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Samsunspor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Fenerbahce have won all but one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with a goalless draw against Galatasaray on Boxing Day being the exception.

Samsunspor currently hold the division’s second-worst record away from home, having picked up just one win and four points in their 10 matches so far.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last six home matches, claiming five wins and one draw since November’s defeat at the hands of Trabzonspor.

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Prediction

While Samsunspor have enjoyed a solid start to the year, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Fenerbahce side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we predict Kartal’s men will come out on top once again.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-0 Samsunspor

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Fenerbahce (The hosts have led at halftime in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of Fenerbahce’s last 10 outings)