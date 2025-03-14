Fenerbahce host Samsunspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in the Super Lig. The hosts are second in the league table with 61 points, trailing leaders Galatasaray by 10.

They cruised to a 3-0 win over Antalyaspor in their last league outing earlier this month. Fenerbahce then turned their attention to continental action over the last two weeks, losing to Scottish giants Rangers in the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League. Following a 3-3 aggregate draw, they lost 3-2 on penalties.

Samsunspor, meanwhile, picked up a 3-2 win over last-placed Adana Demirspor in their last match. Soner Aydogdu scored an early brace before Emre Kilinc sealed the points for Kırmızı Simsekler in the second half.

Samsunspor are third in the Super Lig heading into the final 10 games of the campaign.

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 71 meetings between Fenerbahce and Samsunspor, who trail 39-14.

There have been 18 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Samsunspor are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture since 2012.

Sarı Kanaryalar have the best defensive record in the top- light this season, with a goal concession tally of 23.

Samsunspor (44) are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have won all but one of their last eight Super Lig matches and are undefeated in the competition since December. They have won six of their last seven home matches.

Kırmızı Simsekler have lost one of their last five matches and two of their last 11. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently nd could lose here.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Samsunspor

Fenerbahce vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Fenerbahce's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in three of Samsunspor's last four matches.)

