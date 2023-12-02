Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2023

Fenerbahce host Sivasspor at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Monday in the Turkish Super Lig, looking to recover from their humiliating result in Europe.

The Yellow Canaries were thrashed 6-1 by Norway's Nordsjaelland on Thursday in the Europa League group stages, their second consecutive loss in the competition.

Lucas Hey and Daniel Svensson netted a goal each within four minutes of each other to put the side 2-0 up 25 minutes into the game. Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi pulled one back for Fenerbahce in the closing stages of the opening half as the Turkish giants threatened to come back.

However, all such hopes quickly faded as Benjamin Nygren struck a hat-trick, while Christian Rasmussen also got on target amid the former's rampaging run to knock their visitors out of the park.

The loss left them third in their group with just one game to go as Fenerbahce's progression hopes are in danger.

On the league front, though, it's all fine and dandy for İsmail Kartal's side, who sit at the top of the league table with 34 points from 13 games. They've won 11 times and lost just once, a 3-2 home defeat to Trabzonspor last month.

Sivasspor are down in 13th place on the Super Lig table with just 15 points from 13 games and having won only thrice all season. Their third and last win came as recently as 28 October, when the Braves secured a 2-1 stoppage-time victory over Alanyaspor.

In the very next game, Sivasspor crushed Artvin Hopaspor 4-0 in the Turkish Cup, signaling a return to form. However, since then, Servet Çetin's side have failed to win any of their next three league games, drawing twice and losing once as all hopes of a comeback have vanished.

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In 41 games between the sides, Fenerbahce have won 23 times and lost on seven occasions.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last six clashes with Sivasspor since a 2-1 loss in May 2021.

Sivasspor have failed to score in their last two encounters with Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are looking to win their third straight home game to Sivasspor since a run of five home wins in a row from 2013 to 2019.

Sivasspor have failed to score in their last two away league games.

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are the favorites here and should be able to triumph over a struggling Sivasspor without much hassle.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Sivasspor

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No