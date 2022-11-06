Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | November 7, 2022

Fenerbahce will host Sivasspor at the Sukru Saracohlu Stadium in round 13 of the Turkish Super Lig on Monday (November 7).

Jorge Jesus’ men will look to get one over the visitors, having failed to win six league meetings against them since March 2019.

Fenerbahce secured top spot in Group B of the UEFA Europa League following a 2-0 at Dinamo Kyiv in midweek. They are unbeaten in 13 games across competitions, claiming an impressive ten wins and three draws.

The Turkish giants now return to the Super Lig where they find themselves atop the standings, picking up 26 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Sivasspor played out a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague last time out to also clinch first place in Group G of the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, they have struggled to get going in the Super Lig, where they have managed just two wins in 12 games.

With ten points from a possible 36, Sivasspor are 16th in the league table, two points off 15th-placed Giresunspor outside the relegation zone.

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have been dominant in this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 40 meetings.

Sivasspor have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Fenerbahce have not beaten Sivasspor in their last six Super Lig meetings, losing three and drawing as many since a 2-1 win in March 2019.

Fenerbahçe SK @Fenerbahce



Açık artırmaya katıl, Fenerbahçe tarihinden bir parçaya sahip olma şansını yakala!



matchwornshirt.com/event/03-11-20… UEFA Avrupa Ligi B Grubu son maçı olan D. Kiev deplasmanında oyuncularımızın giydiği formaların açık artırması Matchwornshirt.com ’da başladı!Açık artırmaya katıl, Fenerbahçe tarihinden bir parçaya sahip olma şansını yakala! UEFA Avrupa Ligi B Grubu son maçı olan D. Kiev deplasmanında oyuncularımızın giydiği formaların açık artırması Matchwornshirt.com’da başladı! Açık artırmaya katıl, Fenerbahçe tarihinden bir parçaya sahip olma şansını yakala! 💛💙matchwornshirt.com/event/03-11-20… https://t.co/Ux1nVwef8G

Sivasspor head into the weekend on a run of four defeats in their last five away league games, with a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir on October 10 being the only exception.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions since a 1-0 loss against Konyaspor in August.

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have enjoyed a superb campaign so far and comfortably sit atop the Super Lig table. Jesus’ men take on a Sivasspor team who have lost four of their last five away games. Fenerbahce should make use of their home advantage to claim all three points.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Sivasspor

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Game to have more than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five meetings.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes