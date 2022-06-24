Fenerbahce vs Tirana Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

Fenerbahce will square off against Albanian side Tirana at the Can Bartu Training Facilities Stadium on Saturday in a friendly fixture.

This will be the second game of the pre-season for Fenerbahce, who finished second in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2021-22 season. They kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Shkupi on Wednesday.

Tirana are the reigning champions in the Albanian Superliga and have played two games in the pre-season thus far. They secured a 2-0 win against Shkupi last week and played out a goalless draw against Hermannstadt on Wednesday.

After this match, Fenerbahce take on Partizan in a friendly game next week while the Albanian side will begin their preparations for the first round qualifying fixture of the UEFA Champions League. They face Diddeleng in a two-legged fixture in July.

Fenerbahce vs Tirana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Fenerbahce finished as the top-scoring side in the Turkish Super Lig last season with 73 goals and will be hoping to continue their goal-scoring form here.

Tirana were also the top scorers in the Albanian Superliga, finding the back of the net 64 times in 36 games.

Tirana have managed to keep clean sheets in the two friendly games thus far and will aim to make it three in a row when they face the Turkish giants.

Fenerbahce scored two goals and conceded two goals in their only friendly game thus far, so they are expected to find the back of the net against the visiting side.

Fenerbahce finished the 2021-22 season on a high and are undefeated across all competitions since February.

Fenerbahce vs Tirana Prediction

Fenerbahce have been training with an almost full-strength squad under new manager Jorge Jesus. Çağtay Kurukalıp was injured in the game against Shkupi and is likely to miss the friendly match. New signings Bruma and Lincoln were given a start in that encounter, with the latter also bagging a goal in the first half.

Tirana have a crucial qualifying fixture ahead of them and their game against Fenerbahce will be a good opportunity for them to test their preparations. They have a full-strength squad available.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of such friendly games, with the manager making a lot of changes to the lineup after halftime. Nonetheless, we predict the game will end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-2 Tirana

Fenerbahce vs Tirana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

