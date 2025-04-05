Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

Fenerbahce will entertain Trabzonspor at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday. The hosts are in second place in the league table, though they trail league leaders Galatasaray by six points. Karadeniz Fırtınası have nine wins, nine losses, and nine draws in 27 league games and are in 10th place in the league table.

The Yellow Canaries played Bodrum in their previous league outing and recorded a 4-2 away win last week. Milan Škriniar broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, while Oğuz Aydın, Sebastian Szymański, and Talisca added goals between the 32nd and 45th minutes. They lost 2-1 at home to Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals earlier this week.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games. They hosted Göztepe last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Oleksandr Zubkov equalized just one minute after Rômulo Cardoso put Göztepe ahead. They bounced back with a win in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals earlier this week with a 3-2 home triumph over Bodrum.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 127 times in all competitions. The Yellow Canaries have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 50 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 41 wins and 36 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 3-2 away wins in their league meetings last season. The hosts continued that run with a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Trabzonspor have won just one of their 13 away games in the Super Lig this season, with that triumph registered against Istanbul Basaksehir in March.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Super Lig, recording nine wins. They have scored at least three goals in seven games in that period.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction

The Yellow-Navy Blues have seen a drop in form, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions while suffering three losses. Notably, they have lost just two of their last 27 home games in the Turkish Super Lig, with one of them registered against the visitors.

Jose Mourinho is likely to start Dušan Tadić, Edin Džeko, and Dominik Livaković here after the trio was on the bench in the Cup meeting against Galatasaray.

Black Sea Storm have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They have lost seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions and will look to build on that form.

The hosts have won three of their last four meetings against Karadeniz Fırtınası and have scored three goals apiece in these wins. With that in mind and considering the visitors' poor away record this season, we back the Yellow Canaries to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

