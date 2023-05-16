Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2023 

Fenerbahce will host Trabzonspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2022-23 Super Lig campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are keeping up the pressure on rivals Galatasaray in the race for the league title. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Giresunspor in their last league outing taking the lead via a Michy Batshuayi penalty kick in the first half before their opponents drew level midway through the second.

Fenerbahce sit second in the league table with 68 points from 31 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Trabzonspor have struggled for results of late and have largely underperformed in their title defense. They however returned to winning ways last week with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Ankaraguku featuring a brace from Umut Bozok.

The visitors have picked up 48 points from 31 games this season and sit seventh in the league table. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Thursday.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Three of the Sarı Kanaryalar's five league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only four of Karadeniz Fırtınası's 14 league wins this season have come away from home.

Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 76.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Fenerbahce are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last eight home games and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Trabzonspor's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, lost their last seven away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-1 Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

