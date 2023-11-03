Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor will battle for three points in the marquee fixture of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to extend their impressive start to the season. Their last game saw them comfortably dispatch Pendikspor with a 5-0 away victory last weekend. Edin Dzeko scored a second- half hat-trick to help his team secure all three points.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw away to Karagumruk.

The stalemate means Karadeniz Fırtınası currently sit in sixth spot with 16 points to their name from 10 games. Fenerbahce still lead the way at the summit with a 100 per cent record and a two-point lead over arch-rivals Galatasaray.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce have 44 wins from their last 112 games against Trabzonspor. The vsiitors have 34 wins to their name, both sides have played out the same number of draws (33) too.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Fenerbahce claimed a 3-1 home win.

Fenerbahce have won all 18 games they have played across competitions this season.

Trabzonspor have won just one of five away league games they have played this term.

Fenerbahce have scored at least twice in their last eight games across competitions.

Fenerbahce's 10 home games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with nine games in this sequence producing at least four goals.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have started this season in emphatic fashion and continued their bright start with a comprehensive victory last weekend. The win means they have won all games they have played this season, which is impressive considering that they are competing on two fronts and started their campaign way back in July.

Trabzonspor, for their part, have had a stop-start season so far but are still one of the top sides in the league. On their day they will fancy their chances of getting something from this game but their struggles mean they are heavy underdogs on paper.

This fixture has been keenly contested in recent years but Fenerbahce's form means they are likely to continue their 100% start to the season.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half