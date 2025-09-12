Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Fenerbahce will host Trabzonspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have endured a turbulent start to their season with head coach Jose Mourinho departing the club after failing to secure UEFA Champions League football following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica in the playoff round.

They beat newly-promoted Genclerbirligi 3-1 under the guidance of interim head coach Zeki Murat Gole in their game before the international break, thanks to a first-half brace from Youssef En-Nesyri. Former Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has since been named as the new manager and will take charge of his first game this weekend.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, kicked off the new season with three consecutive wins. They, however, had to settle for a point last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Samsunspor and had looked set to be headed toward another victory following Paul Onuachu's first-half strike before their opponents leveled things up two minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit second in the table with 10 points and could end the gameweek at the top of the pile should they win on Sunday.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 122 meetings between the two teams. Fenerbahce have won 48 of those games while Trabzonspor have won 10 fewer, with their other 36 contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Trabzonspor have the joint-best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this term, with just one goal conceded in four games.

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Fenerbahce have picked up two wins and a draw in their three league outings this season and will be confident of a positive result this weekend. They have the home advantage as well and will hope it provides them with a much-needed boost against an in-form side.

Karadeniz Fırtınası are flying at the moment and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Fenerbache 2-1 Trabzonspor

Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbache to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last five matchups)

