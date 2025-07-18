Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Fenerbahce will face Uniao de Leiria at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Turkish side enjoyed a largely positive campaign last season but had to settle for yet another second-place finish as they fell 11 points behind rivals and champions Galatasaray.

They remain keen to end their 12-year wait for the Super Lig title and have begun preparations for the upcoming campaign under head coach Jose Mourinho. They beat Portimonense 2-1 in their first friendly outing of the off-season on Thursday night with Sebastian Szymanski scoring in a goal in either half before their opponents halved the deficit at the death.

Uniao Leiria meanwhile kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Spanish side AD Ceuta. They then served out a 5-1 drubbing to Cadiz last time out featuring goals from three different players.

Following Sunday's game, both sides will continue their pre-season campaign with Os Lis, who ply their trade in the Portuguese second tier, facing Academico Viseu while Fenerbahce will play Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Fenerbahce have had 12 meetings against Portuguese opposition in European competitions. They have won six of those games, drawn once and lost the other five.

Leiria scored 49 goals in the Portuguese second tier last season. Only four teams managed more, three of which finished in the promotion spots.

Fener scored 90 goals in the Super Lig last season. Only champions Galatasaray (91) managed more.

Jose Mourinho's men are without a clean sheet in their last 12 outings, a run stretching back to mid-March.

Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Prediction

Sarı Kanaryalar kicked off their pre-season campaign with a win and will be keen to make it two wins from two this weekend. They are by far the stronger team heading into the weekend clash and will be targeting a dominant win.

Os Lis have done well in the off-season but are outmatched ahead of their next task and could lose this one.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 4-1 Uniao Leiria

Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Leiria's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of Fener's last five matches)

