Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Fenerbahce will face Uniao de Leiria at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira on Sunday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Turkish side enjoyed a largely positive campaign last season but had to settle for yet another second-place finish as they fell 11 points behind rivals and champions Galatasaray.
They remain keen to end their 12-year wait for the Super Lig title and have begun preparations for the upcoming campaign under head coach Jose Mourinho. They beat Portimonense 2-1 in their first friendly outing of the off-season on Thursday night with Sebastian Szymanski scoring in a goal in either half before their opponents halved the deficit at the death.
Uniao Leiria meanwhile kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Spanish side AD Ceuta. They then served out a 5-1 drubbing to Cadiz last time out featuring goals from three different players.
Following Sunday's game, both sides will continue their pre-season campaign with Os Lis, who ply their trade in the Portuguese second tier, facing Academico Viseu while Fenerbahce will play Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.
Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Fenerbahce have had 12 meetings against Portuguese opposition in European competitions. They have won six of those games, drawn once and lost the other five.
- Leiria scored 49 goals in the Portuguese second tier last season. Only four teams managed more, three of which finished in the promotion spots.
- Fener scored 90 goals in the Super Lig last season. Only champions Galatasaray (91) managed more.
- Jose Mourinho's men are without a clean sheet in their last 12 outings, a run stretching back to mid-March.
Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Prediction
Sarı Kanaryalar kicked off their pre-season campaign with a win and will be keen to make it two wins from two this weekend. They are by far the stronger team heading into the weekend clash and will be targeting a dominant win.
Os Lis have done well in the off-season but are outmatched ahead of their next task and could lose this one.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 4-1 Uniao Leiria
Fenerbahce vs Uniao Leiria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fenerbahce
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Leiria's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of Fener's last five matches)