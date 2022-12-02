Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Fenerbahce and Villarreal will go head-to-head at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (December 3).

The La Liga side booked their place in the second round of the Copa del Rey last time out and will look to continue in the same vein.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Wednesday, seeing off Rayo Vallecano in their first friendly outing of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

That followed a disappointing 2-1 loss to Giresunspor in the Super Lig on November 12, which snapped their 14-game unbeaten run. Fenerbahce are second in the Super Lig standings, picking up 29 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Villarreal stormed through to the second round of the Copa del Rey with a 9-0 win over amateur side Santa Amalia.

Before that, they claimed a 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga on November 9, which saw their four-game winless run come to an end. Villarreal are ninth in the La Liga standings, picking up 21 points from 14 games.

Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Fenerbahce and Villarreal, who will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fenerbahce have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions, with that loss being a 2-1 home verdict against Giresunspor on November 12.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their eight friendlies this year, claiming six wins and two draws.

Fenerbahce have won their last five friendlies, scoring 14 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-2 draw with Shkupi in June.

Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Prediction

Off of a resounding Copa de Ray win, Villarreal are coming with renewed belief as they look to put together a fine run of form. However, Fenerbahce are firing on all cylinders and could see off the Spanish outfit in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 3-1 Villarreal

Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (Fenerbahce have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Villarreal’s last six outings.)

Get Belgium vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes