Feyenoord vs Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Third-placed Feyenoord will invite second-placed Alkmaar to De Kuip in Eredivisie action on Sunday.

Both teams have 26 points to their name in the league thus far, the same as fourth-placed Twente, though the visitors have a game in hand. They trail league leaders PSV by seven points, who have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition this season.

The hosts registered a 2-1 comeback win over Waalwijk in their previous league outing in their away game, thanks to goals from Quinten Timber and Bart Nieuwkoop. The visitors, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Excelsior last week, conceding an injury-time equalizer.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the UEFA Champions League in their midweek game while the visitors suffered a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Feyenoord vs Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 94 times in all competitions since 1968. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 50 wins in this fixture. The visitors have 23 wins to their name and 21 games have ended in draws.

The hosts registered a league double over the visitors last season, including a 2-1 home win in February.

17 of the last 19 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, recording six wins on the trot.

Alkmaar have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Eredivisie this season, recording eight wins.

The visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, conceding just five times in 10 games.

Since the beginning of the 2022-23 season, the hosts have suffered just one loss at home in the Eredivisie.

The visitors have kept five clean sheets in their last eight away league games.

Feyenoord vs Alkmaar Prediction

De club aan de Maas have seen a drop in form recently, suffering two defeats in their last three games in all competitions. They have won eight of their last nine league games, scoring 33 goals while conceding just seven times in that period.

Bart Nieuwkoop was carried off on a stretcher after an apparent head injury in their loss to Lazio in the Champions League and will sit this one out. The reigning Eredivisie champions head into the match on a six-game winning run in home games and are strong favorites.

De Kaasboeren are winless in their last three games across all competitions, with two defeats in that period coming against Aston Villa in the Conference League. They have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Eredivisie campaign this season, recording eight wins.

They have won six of their last eight away games in the Eredivisie, scoring 14 goals in that period while conceding just twice. They have won just two of their last 13 away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern. Mees de Wit is a confirmed absentee for the visitors while Mayckel Lahdo is a doubt.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 Alkmaar

Feyenoord vs Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes