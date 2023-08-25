Feyenoord vs Almere City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

Feyenoord will host Almere City at the De Kuip on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a rather slow start to their season, kicking things off with a 1-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Super Cup. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Sparta Rotterdam in their last game, finding themselves two goals down before Santiago Gimenez and 17-year-old Leo Sauer got on the scoresheet to rescue a point for Arne Slot's men.

Feyenoord sit 12th in the league table with just two points from an obtainable six. They will be looking to shake off their latest results to kick-start their title defense this weekend.

Almere, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to life in their first-ever season in the Dutch top-flight, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Twente in their league opener a fortnight ago. They were beaten 2-1 by Fortuna Sittard in their second game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

The visitors sit 15th in the table with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first-ever Eredivisie win this Sunday.

Feyenoord vs Almere City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Feyenoord and Almere.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Five of Almere's 10 league defeats last season came on the road.

Feyenoord have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

De Stadionclub have scored two goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only last-placed Utrecht (0) have scored fewer.

The newly promoted outfit have the joint-worst offensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Feyenoord vs Almere City Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three competitive games at De Kuip and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Almere, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches after losing just one of their 10 games prior. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side pick up all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Almere City

Feyenoord vs Almere City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)