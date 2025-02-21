Feyenoord vs Almere City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Feyenoord will invite Almere City to De Kuip in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The hosts are in fourth place in the standings, trailing league leaders Ajax by 14 points. De Zwarte Schapen have won just three of their 22 league games and are at the bottom of the table with 14 points.

Ad

De Stadionclub are unbeaten in their last four games. They have won just one of their last six league games and were held to a goalless draw by NAC last week. They kept their second consecutive clean sheet in the Eredivisie and will look to build on that form.

They played out a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs and progressed to the round of 16 with a 2-1 win on aggregate. Former striker Santiago Giménez scored in the first minute to put Milan in the lead and Julián Carranza leveled the score in the 73rd minute after Theo Hernandez had been sent off for Milan.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and secured a 2-2 draw against NEC last time around. Ricardo Visus scored in the 45th minute and fellow defender Hamdi Akujobi added the second goal in the 74th minute. Interestingly, it was the first goal of the campaign for both players.

Feyenoord vs Almere City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams. They have squared off thrice and met for the first time last season. All three meetings have taken place in the Eredivisie and the hosts have a 100% record in these games.

De Stadionclub registered a 4-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Feyenoord have won their last three home games while keeping clean sheets.

Almere City are unbeaten in their three away games in 2025, with two ending in draws. They have kept clean sheets in two games in that period.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 14 goals in 22 games.

Ad

Feyenoord vs Almere City Prediction

De club aan de Maas have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in their last four games, keeping three clean sheets. They have won five of their last six home games, scoring 17 goals, and are strong favorites.

Interim coach Pascal Bosschaart will lead the squad in this match as incoming coach Robin van Persie will likely take charge of the team next week. They have a lengthy absentee list and will have to make do without Calvin Stengs, who was injured against Milan. Bart Nieuwkoop and Quinten Timber are out for the season with injuries picked up earlier this month.

Ad

De Zwarte Schapen were winless in their first three games of the year, scoring just once but are unbeaten in their last two, scoring three. They are unbeaten in their last three away games and will look to build on that form.

Junior Kadile was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. No other changes in the starting XI are expected for the visitors here.

Ad

The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Almere City

Feyenoord vs Almere City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback