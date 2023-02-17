Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

League leaders Feyenoord will entertain second-placed AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip in a top-of-the-table Eredivisie clash on Sunday.

Just two points separate them at the top of the standings, so a win would put AZ in first place, while if the hosts secure a win, they'll open up a decent gap at the top of the table.

Both teams have endured identical results in their last four league games, winning two games and playing two draws. Feyenoord returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws as they defeated Heerenveen 2-1 on Sunday.

AZ also bounced back from back-to-back draws in their previous outing as they overcame Excelsior 5-0 at home, scoring all five goals within the first 38 minutes of the game.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 93 times in all competitions since 1968. The hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, with wins in more than half of these meetings.

The hosts have 49 wins to their name and will be looking to pick up their 50th win in this match. The visitors have 23 wins to their name while 21 games have ended in draws.

16 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the reverse fixture in October ending in a 3-1 win for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord are undefeated in their last 14 league games while AZ are on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league at the moment.

The visitors have scored at least four goals in three of their last four league outings.

The last eight meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have produced conclusive results, with six wins for the hosts and two games going the visitors' way.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

De Stadionclub are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie this season and will be keen to maintain that record. They have been in good form in their recent games and are unlikely to suffer a defeat at home.

De Kaasboeren have been prolific in their recent league games, scoring 18 goals in five games while conceding just three goals in that period. As both teams head into the game in impressive form, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score anytime - Yes

