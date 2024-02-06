Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Feyenoord will invite AZ Alkmaar to De Kuip in the KNVB Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The hosts overcame reigning champions PSV in the round of 16 last month as Quinten Timber's 31st-minute strike, assisted by Quilindschy Hartman, helped them register a 1-0 win.

The visitors booked their place in the quarter-finals after recording a 4-2 win on penalties over the Quick Boys last month. The scores ended 3-3 after extra time, with both teams scoring in either half of extra time.

The two teams met in the Eredivisie on Saturday and Feyenoord registered a 1-0 away win, thanks to Mats Wieffer's sixth-minute strike. AZ will look to avenge their loss in this match and also qualify for the semi-finals after being eliminated from the round of 16 last season.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 100th time across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 54 wins. The visitors have 24 wins in this fixture and 21 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a four-game winning run against the visitors and secured their second league double with a 1-0 win in their league meeting last week.

The two teams have squared off six times in the KNVB Cup thus far and the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with a 4-2 lead in wins. They last met in the final of the 2017-18 campaign, with Feyenoord recording a comfortable 3-0 win.

AZ Alkmaar have endured a poor run of form in 2024, with their only win in five games coming on penalties in the KNVB Cup last month.

The hosts, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run this year and have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

De club aan de Maas are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins and keeping four clean sheets. They have suffered just two losses at home in all competitions this season while recording 10 wins in 15 games.

Justin Bijlow picked up a calf injury in the 35th minute of their league match on Saturday and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks. Timon Wellenreuther was subbed in to fill in for him and is expected to start in this match as well.

De Kaasboeren are winless in their last three games and suffered a loss after back-to-back 2-2 draws on Sunday. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their two league meetings against the hosts this season and will look to improve upon that record.

Influential striker Vangelis Pavlidis is suspended for this match, which might impact their goalscoring performance in this encounter. Maarten Martens is likely to hand Ernest Poku a start in this match after the 20-year-old scored in the round of 16.

They have suffered defeats in five of their last six meetings against the hosts, failing to score thrice in that period. They have just one win in their last eight away games, which is a cause for concern.

With that in mind and considering the hosts' current form, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Calvin Stengs to score or assist any time - Yes