Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

There will be a marquee fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday, as two of the high-flyers clash when Feyenoord host AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip.

Both sides suffered markedly different fates in the KNVB Beker on Wednesday. AZ fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Ajax, while Feyenoord came from behind to defeat Heracles 3-2 on home turf.

There is very little to choose from between the sides on the table, as just one point separates the hosts in fourth from their fifth-placed opponents.

In light of their title aspirations, neither side can afford a defeat in this fixture and will go all out for victory.

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the sides and Feyenoord have a distinct edge over AZ.

The Rotterdam outfit have 16 wins and eight draws to their name, scoring 57 goals and conceding 35. Alkmaar were victorious on eight previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2019 when AZ Alkmaar posted a comprehensive display to register a 3-0 victory away from home.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts have no new injury concerns, as Justin Bijlow and Robert Bozenik have recovered and are back in training. They might, however, not be fit in time for this fixture.

Joao Carlos Teixiera is out with a leg injury but is expected back in the coming weeks.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Joao Carlos Teixeira

Doubts: Justin Bijlow, Robert Bozenik

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

The visitors have two players ruled out through injury for the trip to Rotterdam. Dan de Wit (ankle) and Jonas Svensson (calf) are both sidelined but are expected back later this month.

There are no suspension concerns for AZ.

Injuries: Jonas Svensson, Dan de Wit

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK); Owen Wijndal, Timo Letschert, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Yukinari Sugawara; Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjø; Karl Jesper Karlsson, Myron Boadu, Calvin Stengs

Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Feyenoord have the joint-best defence in the league but that could count for little against a highly-potent AZ Alkmaar attack.

Considering the huge stakes involved, both sides are likely to cancel each other out with goals at both ends in a highly-entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-2 AZ Alkmaar