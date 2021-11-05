Feyenoord vs AZ prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

De Kuip will be set alight this Sunday as Feyenoord host AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie's marquee fixture of matchday 12.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Union Berlin in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Luis Sinisterra and Curiel Dessiers scored either side of Christopher Trimmels' goal to give Feyenoord all three points in a game that saw three red cards issued.

AZ Alkmaar also secured victory in the same competition. Albert Gudmundsson and Vangelis Pavlidis scored in either half to guide their side to a 2-0 home win over CFR Cluj.

They will turn their attention to domestic action, where Feyenoord sit in fourth place on 22 points while AZ are ninth on 15 points.

Feyenoord vs AZ Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 25 wins from their 46 matches against AZ Alkmaar. Nine fixtures have ended in draws while Sunday's visitors were victorious on 12 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Myron Boadu scored a hat-trick to inspire AZ to a 4-2 win on home turf.

The two sides are in good form heading into this game. The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, with their last four matches consecutively ending in victory.

Alkmaar have lost just one of their last eight matches, winning seven of the rest.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

AZ form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Feyenoord vs AZ Team News

Feyenoord

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Mark Diemers is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mark Diemers

Suspension: None

Feyenoord Rotterdam @Feyenoord



... the ✌️ minute highlights are 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞!



#fcufey • #UECL 😄 Pure happiness is when...... the ✌️ minute highlights are 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞! 😄 Pure happiness is when...... the ✌️ minute highlights are 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞!#fcufey • #UECL

AZ

Thijs Oosting is a doubt for the game. There are no suspension or injury concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Thijs Oosting

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs AZ Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Owen Wijndal, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Aslak Fonn Witry; Fredrik Midtsjo, Dani de Wit, Jordy Clasie; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Feyenoord vs AZ Prediction

Both sides are among the elite teams in Dutch football and are likely to go full-throttle in attack in search of all three points.

They are also both in very good form and this suggests that goals could be scored at both ends of the field. AZ pose a genuine threat and are capable of leaving Rotterdam with all three points. However, we are backing Feyenoord to narrowly edge a thrilling game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 AZ

Edited by Peter P