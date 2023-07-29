Feyenoord vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Feyenoord are set to play Benfica at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday in a friendly game.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in their most recent friendly game. A first-half goal from French midfielder Etienne Capoue for Villarreal was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from Iranian attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh for Feyenoord.

Benfica, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Burnley in their most recent friendly game. Goals from left-back Owen Dodgson and Swedish centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal secured the win for Burnley.

Feyenoord vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord have won one game, lost two and drawn one.

Brazilian forward Igor Paixao had 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Winger Javairo Dilrosun had 10 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Midfielder Joao Mario had 24 goal contributions in 33 league starts for Benfica last season

Brazilian winger David Neres had 14 goal contributions in 22 league starts for Benfica last season.

Feyenoord vs Benfica Prediction

Feyenoord won the league last season under the management of Arne Slot, and subsequently sold one of their star performers, Orkun Kokcu, to Benfica for €25 million. They have had some arrivals as well; midfielder Ramiz Zerrouki has joined from Twente, while attacker Calvin Stengs, formerly of AZ Alkmaar and Nice, has been signed as well.

Kokcu was pivotal to Feyenoord's success, and the 22-year old was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world before moving to Benfica. Slot himself was a man in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur heavily linked with him, but the Dutchman decided to sign a new contract with Feyenoord instead.

Benfica, on the other hand, won the league last season as well, and were one of the most exciting teams to watch. Despite losing key midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea midway through the season, Benfica did well to get their hands on the trophy.

Apart from Kokcu, the transfer that has caught everyone's attention is the acquisition of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria on a free transfer. Di Maria will be no stranger to the Benfica faithful, having begun his career in Europe with the Portuguese club before joining Real Madrid. The 35-year old returns to the club as a World Cup winner and as one of the modern greats of the game, and his creativity and technical qualities could prove to be incredibly useful.

A close game, but Benfica should edge past Feyenoord.

Feyenoord 0-2 Benfica

Feyenoord vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Benfica

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Benfica to keep a clean sheet- yes