Feyenoord vs Cambuur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2022

Feyenoord will host Cambuur at the De Kuip on Thursday night in another round of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid league campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders. They beat newly-promoted Volendam 2-0 in their last league outing, with team top scorer Danilo and on-loan midfielder Sebastian Szymański both getting on the scoresheet in the first half.

Feyenoord sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 27 points from 12 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this week.

Cambuur, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone with a third of the season gone. They were beaten 1-0 by NEC Nijmegen in their game last week and had the heroics of goalkeeper Joao Virginia to thank for avoiding a rout.

The visitors have picked up just eight points from 12 games this season, and sit 17th in the league table. They are just two points above last-placed Volendam and will be looking to widen that gap on Thursday.

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Feyenoord and Cambuur. The home side have won all 10 of those games.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in their last four games in this fixture.

Feyenoord are one of three teams in the Eredivisie this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Cambuur have picked up just five points away from home this season, the third-fewest in the Dutch top-flight.

De Stadionclub have conceded just 12 goals in the league this season. Only Twente have conceded fewer.

The Yellow-Blues have the worst offensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal tally of just eight.

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Cambuur, meanwhile, have lost their last three league games and are goalless in their last four. They have won just one away league game this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Cambuur

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

