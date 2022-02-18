Feyenoord vs Cambuur prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord will host Camburr at De Kuip in an Eredivisie matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Waalwijk last weekend. Orkun Kokcu and Jorrit Hendrix scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Camburr, on the other hand, fell to a 4-3 defeat to Zwolle on home turf last time around. David Sambissa stepped off the bench to score what proved to be a consolation goal for his side in the seven-goal thriller.

The defeat saw the Leeuwarden outfit drop to ninth place, having garnered 30 points from 22 matches. Feyenoord still sit third on 48 points, six points behind table-toppers Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Head-to-Head

Cambuur are yet to taste victory in their last 17 matches against Feyenoord. Sunday's hosts were victorious on 16 occasions, while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Tyrell Malacia scored the winning goal to help the Rotterdam outfit complete a 3-2 comeback victory away from home.

Feyenoord have won four of their last five league matches. Cambuur are without a win in six consecutive league games.

Feyenoord form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Cambuur form guide: L-L-D-D-D

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Team News

Feyenoord

Philippe Sandler (thigh) is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Philippe Sandler

Suspension: None

SC Cambuur @SCCambuurLwd ‍♂️ 𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 ↝



⏱ Jochem Kamphuis

Roy de Nas

Kevin Bodde

Marc Nagtegaal

Kevin Blom

Angelo Boonman ‍♂️ 𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 ↝ #FEYCAM ⏱ Jochem KamphuisRoy de NasKevin BoddeMarc NagtegaalKevin BlomAngelo Boonman 🙅‍♂️ 𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗘 ↝ #FEYCAM⏱ Jochem Kamphuis🚩 Roy de Nas🚩 Kevin Bodde4️⃣ Marc Nagtegaal📺 Kevin Blom📺 Angelo Boonman

Cambuur

Roberts Uldrikis is unavailable due to injury.

Injury: Roberts Uldrikis

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sonny Stevens (GK); Alex Bangura, Erik Schouten, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Doke Schmidt; Robin Maulun, Mees Hoedemakers, Jamie Jacobs; Patrick Joosten, Tom Boere, Issa Kallon

Feyenoord vs Cambuur Prediction

Feyenoord are significantly stronger than Cambuur and the home side are overwhelming favorites to triumph in this game. Arne Slot's side are still in the title race and are unlikely to drop points in a game they are expected to win.

Cambuur have shown their quality in attack this season and could create enough chances to find the back of the net. However, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Cambuur

Edited by Manas Mitul