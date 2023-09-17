Feyenoord vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2023

Feyenoord will welcome Celtic to De Kuip in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.

The hosts are the reigning Eredivisie champions and the title triumph last season helped them return to the group stage of the competition after six seasons. The visitors are the reigning Scottish champions and are in the group stage for the second time in as many seasons.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Eredivisie campaign, winning three games in a row. In their first match after the international break, they recorded a 6-1 home win over Heerenveen, scoring three goals in either half.

The visitors, too, are unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership this season and resumed the league campaign after the international break with a 3-0 home win over Dundee FC.

Feyenoord vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting coming in the 1969-70 European Cup final. The hosts recorded a 2-1 win at the San Siro, with Ove Kindvall scoring the winning goal in the second half of extra time.

The visitors went winless in the group stage of the competition last season, suffering four defeats in six games. They conceded 15 goals in that period while scoring just four goals.

The hosts, too, were eliminated from the group stage of the competition in their previous appearance in the Champions League. They suffered five defeats and recorded just one win in the 2017-18 campaign.

The hosts have won three games in a row, scoring 17 goals while conceding just three goals in that period.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three games in all competitions.

The visitors have just one win in their last 12 games in the Champions League, including qualifiers. The hosts, meanwhile have just one win in their last 14 outings in the competition.

Feyenoord vs Celtic Prediction

De Stadionclub have scored at least five goals in their last three games, including six goals apiece in their last two home games. They have suffered just two defeats in their 10 meetings against Scottish and have an unbeaten record at home against them, so they are strong favorites in this match.

Arne Slot has some concerns heading into the game as Ayase Ueda is out with an injury picked up on international duty and their top-scorer this season, Santiago Gimenez, is out with suspension.

The Bhoys have a couple of injury concerns of their own as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki are both sidelines. Nawrocki is not even included in the 25-man squad by Brendan Rodgers. Liel Abada is also ruled out for the campaign opener.

With that being said, and considering the home advantage for Feyenoord and current goalscoring form, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic

Feyenoord vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kyogo Furuhashi to score or assist any time - Yes