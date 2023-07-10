Feyenoord vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

Feyenoord are set to play Club Brugge at the Sportpark Smitshoek on Wednesday in a friendly club game.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over PEC Zwolle in their most recent game. Goals from Brazilian striker Danilo, Argentine attacker Ezequiel Bullaude and Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh secured the win for Feyenoord. Greek striker Apostolos Vellios scored the goal for PEC Zwolle.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Oostende in their most recent league game. Goals from Guadeloupe international Thierry Ambrose, English midfielder Cameron McGeehan and Ghanaian winger David Atanga sealed the win for Oostende.

Feyenoord vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Club Brugge have won both games.

Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez had 17 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Brazilian striker Danilo had 13 goal contributions in 14 league starts for Feyenoord last season.

Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao had 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Spanish striker Ferran Jutgla had 13 goals in 34 league appearances for Club Brugge last season.

Feyenoord vs Club Brugge Prediction

Feyenoord are the Eredivisie champions, having done incredibly well last season to beat the likes of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven to the league title. Manager Arne Slot was a man in demand and for a brief period of time looked likely to become the Tottenham Hotspur boss, but instead decided to extend his contract with the Dutch giants.

They have lost an important player though; midfielder Orkun Kokcu has moved to Benfica. The 22-year-old was a pivotal part of Feyenoord last season, and it will be interesting to see how the club replaces his presence and output.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have recently let go of mercurial winger Noa Lang to PSV Eindhoven. Lang's talent was never in question; his temperament and personality have come under the radar though. The 24-year-old was an important cog in the Club Brugge wheel though, and players like Ferran Jutgla and Andreas Skov Olsen will have to step up as a result.

Hans Vanaken has been at the club for a long time now, and the midfielder was once again important for the side last season. However, it might be time for Club Brugge to start thinking of succession plans, with Vanaken now in his 30s.

We expect Feyenoord to win this game.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-0 Club Brugge

Feyenoord vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Feyenoord to keep a clean sheet - Yes

