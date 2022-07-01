Feyenoord vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Club friendlies 2022

Feyenoord will get their pre-season underway on Saturday with a friendly against Copenhagen.

Feyenoord will take to the pitch for the first time in more than a month after suffering a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in May. It was a chance for the Dutch giants to pick up their first silverware since 2018. They will now hope to get their pre-season underway with a win.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, got their pre-season underway with a 2-0 defeat against Silkeborg on Monday. The reigning Superliga champions will look to warm up well for the new campaign that begins in two weeks.

Feyenoord vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

Feyenoord have gone up against Danish opponents two times across competitions, with both meetings coming in the Round of 16 of the erstwhile UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1980. They picked up wins in both legs.

Copenhagen have faced Dutch opponents ten times. SIx of these meetings came against Ajax, against whom they have picked up three wins. Four games have taken place against PSV Eindhoven. However, they are winless against Feyenoord.

Feyenoord scored 76 goals in the 34 Eredivise games last season, while Copenhagen found the back of the net 56 times in the Danish Superliga.

Feyenoord conceded 34 league goals last campaign. Copenhagen had a better defensive record in their league, conceding 19 times.

Copenhagen failed to score in their previous outing against Silkeborg and will hope to get on the scoresheet in this game.

Feyenoord vs Copenhagen Prediction

Feyenoord have been quite active in the transfer market and have a couple of new faces in their ranks for the game. Danilo and Mo Taabouni have joined the club on free transfers and might be in contention to start here.

Feyenoord will have the home advantage in this match game and should kick off their pre-season with a win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Copenhagen.

Feyenoord vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

