Feyenoord vs Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Feyenoord will welcome Emmen to De Kuip on Saturday for a matchday 27 fixture in the Eredivisie.

The hosts settled for a share of the spoils in last week's marquee game against PSV. First-half goals from Steven Berghuis and Donyell Malen ensured both sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw.

Emmen also played out a 1-1 draw away to FC Groningen. A second-half strike by Alessio Da Cruz canceled out Glenn Bijl's opener to rescue a point for the hosts.

The results did not have any impact on the table, as Feyenoord remained in fifth place and lost further ground in the race for European qualification.

Emmen still occupy bottom place on the standings and are now eight points away from safety.

Feyenoord vs Emmen Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides in the last decade and Feyenoord have the better record.

De Stadionclub have six wins and one draw to their name, scoring 21 goals and conceding seven. Emmen are yet to register a victory against the Rotterdam outfit.

Their most recent meeting came on 1 November 2020. A rampant first half saw a red card shown to the hosts and four goals shared between the sides in a 2-2 draw.

Naoufal Bannis scored a 90th-minute winner to help Feyenoord complete their comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 away from home.

Feyenoord's recent form has left a lot to be desired and they have just one win from their last five league fixtures.

Emmen are unbeaten in four matches, with two consecutive draws following two successive victories. Incredibly, their 3-2 victory over PEC Zwolle on matchday 23 was their first of the season.

Feyenoord form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Emmen form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Feyenoord vs Emmen Team News

Feyenoord

Christian Conteh, Mark Diemers and Bart Nieuwkoop have all been sidelined with hamstring injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Christian Conteh, Bart Niewkoop, Mark Diemers

Suspension: None

Emmen

The visitors have three players ruled out with injuries. Caner Cavlan, Lentini Caciano and Luciano Carty are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Emmen.

Injuries: Luciano Carty, Lentini Caciano, Caner Cavlan

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Emmen Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic; Orkun Kokcu, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

Emmen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michael Verrips (GK); Keziah Veendorp, Nick Bakker, Miguel Araujo, Glenn Bijl; Jari Vlak, Lucas Bernadou; Luka Adzik, Sergio Pena, Kerim Frei Koyunlu; Michael de Leeuw

Feyenoord vs Emmen Prediction

FC Emmen have been in fine form over the last few weeks but their unbeaten run could well come to an end against Feyenoord.

Despite not being in the best of form, the hosts generally tend to do well against bottom-tier teams. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Feyenoord.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Emmen