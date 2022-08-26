Feyenoord vs Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Feyenoord and Emmen will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday four fixture on Saturday.

The home side claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 away victory over RKC Waalwijk last weekend. Danilo converted the winning goal from the spot in the 68th minute after the VAR had intervened to award a penalty for the Rotterdam outfit.

FC Emmen narrowly edged out Utrecht in a five-goal thriller on home turf. The see-saw fixture saw both sides take the lead at different points, with Jari Vlak's 79th-minute strike proving to be the match-winner in a 3-2 victory.

The win helped the newly-promoted side climb to ninth spot, having accrued four points from three matches. Feyenoord are second on seven points, two points behind defending champions Ajax.

Feyenoord vs Emmen Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have five wins from their last seven matches against FC Emmen, while two fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in March 2021. Goals in either half from Orkun Kokcu and Michael de Leeuw saw the spoils shared.

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-W

FC Emmen form guide: W-D-L

Feyenoord vs Emmen Team News

Feyenoord

Mats Wieffer, Igor Paixao and Marcos Lopez are all unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Mats Wieffer, Igor Paixao, Marcos Lopez

Suspension: None

FC Emmen

Mart Lieder, Lentini Caciano, Metehan Guclu and Maikel Kieftenbeld have all been ruled out with injuries.

Kyan van Dorp is a doubt for the trip to Rotterdam.

Injuries: Mart Lieder, Lentini Caciano, Metehan Guclu, Maikel Kieftenbeld

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Kyan van Dorp

Feyenoord vs Emmen Predicted XI

Feyenoord (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK), Marcus Pedersen, Jacob Rasmussen, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu; Oussame Idrissi, Javairo Dilrosun, Sebastian Szymanski; Danilo

FC Emmen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): ErIc Oelschlagel (GK); Jeff Hardevald, Jeroen Veldmate, Miguel Araujo, Keziah Veendorp; Lucas Bernadou, Jari Vlak; Ole ter Haar Romeny, Mark Diemers, Rui-Jorge Mendes; Richairo Zivkovic

Feyenoord vs Emmen Prediction Prediction

FC Emmen have impressed since their promotion to the top-flight and will want to keep their positive start going to retain their Eredivisie status.

However, their trip to De Kuip on Saturday represents one of their toughest tests this season. The home team rarely drop points against the lower sides on home turf and we are backing Arne Slot's side to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 FC Emmen

