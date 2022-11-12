Feyenoord vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Feyenoord will host Excelsior at the De Kuip on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a very strong league campaign and will fancy themselves early title contenders with a third of the season gone. They picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over Cambuur in their last game, with Quilindschy Hartman scoring the sole goal of the game four minutes after kick-off.

Feyenoord sit second in the league table with 30 points from 13 games. They will aim to continue their good run of form and move to the top of the pile on Sunday.

Excelsior, meanwhile, have endured a difficult return to the Dutch top flight. They were beaten 1-0 by Heerenveen in their last game, falling behind just before the hour mark and failing to find their way back into the game despite their efforts at the end of the match.

The visitors have picked up just 13 points from 13 games and sit 12th in the league standings. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Feyenoord vs Excelsior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Feyenoord and Excelsior. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won the other four.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Feyenoord are one of three teams in the Eredivisie yet to taste defeat on home turf this season, with the other two sides being Twente and PSV Eindhoven.

Excelsior have picked up just four points away from home in the league this season. Only Emmen and last-placed Volendam have picked up fewer.

De Stadionclub have the best defensive record on home turf in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of just one.

Feyenoord vs Excelsior Prediction

Feyenoord are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will be looking forward to this one.

Excelsior, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats in the league. They have lost five of their last six away games in the Eredivisie and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Excelsior

Feyenoord vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

