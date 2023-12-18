Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Feyenoord and FC Utrecht return to action in the KNVB Cup when they go head-to-head at the De Kuip Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results at the weekend, with the hosts claiming an emphatic victory at Heracles.

Feyenoord ensured they remained within touching distance with PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie table as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Heracles at the weekend.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Celtic in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, where they finished third with six points from six matches.

Feyenoord will look to pick up where they left off against Heracles as they aim to pick up successive wins for the first time since beating Excelsior and AZ Alkmaar in November.

Utrecht, on the other hand, came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie last Saturday.

Ron Jans’ men have now gone 10 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against Volendam on October 22.

Utrecht now turn their attention to the Dutch Cup, where they scraped through the first round courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Waalwijk on October 31.

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides.

Utrecht have picked up just eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Utrecht, claiming nine wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in August 2014.

Utrecht are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and five draws since October’s 1-0 loss away to Volendam.

Feyenoord have won five of their last six domestic matches, with a 2-1 loss at the hands of PSV Eindhoven on December 3 being the exception.

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Prediction

While Utrecht have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, they will need to show their mettle against a Feyenoord side who they have failed to get the better of in their last four meetings.

Slot’s men have a solid home record in this fixture and we fancy them coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 FC Utrecht

Feyenoord vs FC Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five clashes)