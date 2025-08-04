Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Feyenoord will invite Fenerbahce to De Kuip in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated from the round of 16 of the Champions League last season.

The Yellow Canaries, meanwhile, last qualified for the group phase of the competition in the 2008-09 campaign.

De Stadionclub met Wolfsburg in their final friendly of the preseason, though that match was abandoned in the 78th minute as one of the fans had a medical emergency. They were leading 4-0 at that point, with Ayase Ueda bagging a brace.

The visitors concluded their preseason with a 1-0 win over Lazio last month. İrfan Can Kahveci scored the match-winner in the 60th minute, with fellow striker Youssef En-Nesyri providing the assist.

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording two wins apiece.

They last met in a friendly in 2018, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Interestingly, they met in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in 2002, and the hosts progressed to the next round, recording a 3-0 on aggregate.

The four competitive meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping two clean sheets.

De Stadionclub are on a seven-game unbeaten streak at home in European qualifiers.

The visitors were eliminated from the third qualifying round of the Champions League last season. They had suffered a 2-1 loss in the away leg.

Fenerbahce have won nine of their 24 meetings in European competitions, including qualifiers, against Dutch teams while suffering 10 losses.

De Stadionclub have seen conclusive results in their six competitive home games, recording four wins. They have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce Prediction

De club aan de Maas will play their first competitive home game of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Notably, they are on a five-game winning streak at home in European qualifiers, scoring 18 goals while keeping four clean sheets.

Robin van Persie will be without the services of defender Gijs Smal, who was injured in a friendly against Nice last month. Gernot Trauner has also been left out of the squad list due to fitness issues.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have won just one of their last four away games in the Champions League qualifiers, failing to score in two. Notably, they have won just three of their 13 competitive away meetings against Dutch teams thus far.

Rodrigo Becao, Diego Carlos, and Cengiz Ünder are notable absentees from Jose Mourinho's squad for the third qualifying round.

Both teams have a strong squad and have enjoyed good goalscoring form in the preseason. Feyenoord have the home advantage here, and considering their better recent record in Europe, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 Fenerbahce

Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

