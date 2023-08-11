Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

Reigning champions Feyenoord get their Eredivisie title defence underway against Fortuna Sittard at the De Kuip on Sunday (August 13).

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season last week in the Johan Cruyff Shield, losing 1-0 to PSV at home, with Noa Lang netting a 79th-minute winner. It was their first defeat after going unbeaten in five friendlies in preseason.

Meanwhile, Fortuna finished 13th in the league last season with 36 points from 34 games. In five friendlies in preseason, they won two in a row, including a 3-2 win at VVV last week.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 53 times acrosscompetitions since 1968, with Feyenoord leading 34-11.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in eight meetings against Fortuna, winning seven.

The hosts have won four of their last five home games against Fortuna, keeping two clean sheets.

Nine of their last 11 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord have lost twice in ten games across competitions, including friendlies.

Fortuna have three wins in last ten games, including friendlies.

Feyenoord have kept four clean sheets in ten games, while Fortuna have failed to score four times in the same period.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Feyenoord have won six of their last seven league meetings against Fortuna, drawing their home meeting last season. They have lost thrice against Fortuna this century.

Meanwhile, Fortuna have been second best against Feyenoord recently but have scored in 11 of their last 13 meetings.

Considering Feyenoord's home advantage and recent record against Fortuna, expect them to eke out a narrow win

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Fortuna

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alireza Jahanbakhsh to score or assist any time - Yes