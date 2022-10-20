Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Feyenoord will welcome Fortuna Sittard to De Kuip for an Eredivisie matchday 11 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 comeback away victory over AZ Alkmaar last weekend. Alkmaar went ahead through Jens Odgaard in the 26th minute before Orkun Kokcu equalized five minutes later.

Second-half strikes from Sebastian Szymanski and Danilo helped the visitors claim victory.

Fortuna Sittard fell to a 3-2 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen in the KNVB Beker. They went ahead through Cole Bassett but Souffian El Karouani and Pedro Marques inspired the home side to the win and qualification.

Sittard's loss saw them remain in 11th spot in the table, having accrued 11 points from 10 matches. Feyenoord climbed above Alkmaar into third place and have 23 points to show for their efforts in 10 matches.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 32 wins from their last 51 matches against Fortuna Sittard, while Saturday's visitors have 11 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Feyenoord claimed a 3-1 away victory.

Sittard are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning three matches in this sequence.

Feyenoord's draw with Mitdjylland in the Europa League halted a run of four consecutive home wins. The Rotterdam outfit are unbeaten in six home games this season.

Nine of Feyenoord's last 11 matches have produced three goals or more.

Feyenoord haave kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home games in all competitions.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Feyenoord's morale-boosting victory over AZ Alkmaar would have boosted the team's general confidence after some questionable results in the preceding week.

The hosts are now within touching distance of the top two and need a win here to avoid falling further behind.

Fortuna Sittard are heavy outsiders and barring an unlikely upset, Feyenoord should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Fortuna Sittard

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win (The hosts have won four of their six home games this season).

Tip 2 - Feyenoord to lead at halftime (Feyenoord have led at the break in three of their four home league games this term).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score: No (Feyenoord have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes