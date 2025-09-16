Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

Feyenoord and Fortuna Sittard return to action in the Eredivisie when they square off at De Kuip on Wednesday. Danny Buijs’ men have failed to taste victory in their last 12 games against the hosts and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dire run.

Algerian international Anis Hadj Moussa opened his Eredivisie account for the season at the weekend when he netted the only goal of the game to hand Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over Heerenveen at De Kuip.

With that result, Robin van Persie‘s side are one of just two teams with a 100% record in the new league campaign, while scoring nine goals and conceding once in their opening four matches.

Feyenoord’s only defeat this season came on August 12, when they were beaten 5-2 by Fenerbahce in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round clash, a result which saw them drop into the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Makan Aïko came up clutch for Fortuna Sittard last time out as he netted twice in the final seven minutes to fire them to a 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Telstar.

Having picked up one point from their opening two games, Buijs’ men have won successive league games, seeing off NEC Nijmegen and Telstar while scoring six goals and conceding twice.

Next up for Fortuna is a trip to De Kuip, where they have failed to win any of their last seven visits, losing four and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory in December 2018.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up 14 wins from the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

Fortuna Sittard have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Fortuna Sittard, claiming nine wins and three draws since a 4-2 defeat in October 2019.

Fortuna have failed to win five of their most recent six Eredivisie away matches, losing three and picking up two draws since the start of March.

Feyenoord have won all but one of their last seven home games in the league, with a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of PSV Eindhoven on May 11 being the exception.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Having stumbled into the new campaign, Fortuna Sittard appear to have hit their stride of late and will look to make it three wins on the trot for the first time since November 2024.

However, Feyenoord have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, and given the gulf in depth and quality between the two teams, we are backing them to extend their dominance over Fortuna in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Feyenoord’s last seven games)

Tip 3: First to score - Feyenoord (The home side have netted the opening goal in six of their last seven outings)

