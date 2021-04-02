Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Feyenoord will welcome Fortuna Sittard to De Kuip for Sunday's early kickoff in the Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a shock 1-1 draw with FC Emmen before the international break. A second-half penalty by Michael de Leeuw canceled out Orkun Kokcu's first-half opener.

That ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a game that Feyenoord totally dominated.

Fortuna Sittard lost their last game before the international break. A late strike by Adrian Dalmau gave FC Utrecht a 1-0 victory away from home.

This matchday 28 fixture will pit fifth against 11th in the league. Feyenoord sit just outside of the European places, having accrued 48 points from 27 games.

Fortuna Sittard are fairly comfortable in mid-table, with 34 points garnered from 27 games.

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 11 times in the last two decades and Feyenoord were victorious on eight previous occasions. Sittard have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on 22 November 2020. A first-minute goal by Zian Flemming gave Fortuna Sittard a shock lead at home. Feyenoord, however, rallied and were 2-1 up by halftime, with Steven Berghuis' last-minute penalty helping the visitors to a 3-1 victory.

The hosts have not been too impressive of late, with just one win registered in their last six Eredivisie games. Fortuna Sittard have registered three victories from their last six league games.

Feyenoord form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Fortuna Sittard form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Feyenoord

The home side have two players sidelined through injury. Marc Diemers (hamstring) and Christian Conteh (hamstring) are unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Leroy Fer has recovered from his muscle injury and is back in training. Bart Nieuwkoop will need to be evaluated for the hamstring injury he sustained a few weeks ago.

There are no suspension worries for manager Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Christian Conteh, Marc Diemers

Doubtful: Bart Nieuwkoop

Suspension: None

Fortuna Sittard

The visitors have a sole injury concern ahead of their trip to Feyenoord. Piet Velthuizen has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Sjors Ultee.

Injury: Piet Velthuizen

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Lutsharel Geertruida; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Tornstra, Joao Carlos Teixeira; Luis Sinisterra, Bryan Linsssen, Steven Berghuis

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yanik van Osch (GK); Mickael Tirpan, Roel Janssen, Martin Angha, Lazarus Rota; Mats Seuntjens, Ben Rienstra, Tesfaldet Tekie, Lisandro Semedo; Sebastian Polter, Zian Flemming

Feyenoord vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

Feyenoord have been highly disappointing in recent weeks but they need to get their act together to end the season on a high.

Games between the two sides tend to be high-scoring encounters and we expect both attacks to thrive on Sunday. Our prediction is a narrow victory for the hosts, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Fortuna Sittard