Feyenoord vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Feyenoord will welcome Gent to Sportcomplex Varkenoord, their academy ground, in a friendly on Saturday. The hosts will play one more friendly in the preseason while De Buffalo's will conclude their preseason with this match.

De Stadionclub got their preseason underway with a 4-1 win over Cambuur and were held to a 1-1 draw by Union Saint-Gilloise last week. Sofiane Boufal helped the Belgian side take the lead in the first half, and Ezequiel Bullaude pulled the hosts level after the break.

The visitors suffered their first defeat of the preseason last week as they fell to a 1-2 loss to AZ Alkmaar. Matisse Samoise gave them the lead, but AZ scored in either half to register a comeback win.

Feyenoord vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for each side.

They met for the first time in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in the 2011-12 campaign and later locked horns in a friendly in 2021.

All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping one clean sheet.

De Stadionclub had seen conclusive results in their five preseason friendlies in 2024, recording three wins. They had defeated Belgian teams Genk and Club Brugge.

The visitors, meanwhile, won three of their seven preseason games in 2024.

De Buffalo's have won eight of their 23 meetings against Dutch teams across all competitions, including friendlies.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their two friendlies thus far. De Buffalo's, meanwhile, have scored one goal apiece in their last two games.

Feyenoord vs Gent Prediction

De Stadionclub are unbeaten in the preseason thus far and will look to extend that unbeaten streak here. They are unbeaten in two home meetings against the visitors, though the friendly match in 2021 at Varkenoord ended in a 1-1 draw.

Head coach Robin van Persie will be without the services of Igor Paixão, who is nursing a muscle injury. Leo Sauer will likely start in Paixão's place. Quinten Timber is back from a lengthy injury spell, while Jakub Moder, Luciano Valente, David Hancko, and Givairo Read also took part in training.

De Buffalo's suffered their first loss of the preseason last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, seven of their eight wins against Dutch teams have been registered in friendlies.

Feyenoord have the home advantage here, and considering their record against Belgian teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Gent

Feyenoord vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

