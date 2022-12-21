Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23, 2022

Feyenoord will entertain Go Ahead Eagles at Sportcomplex Varkenoord, their training facility, in a friendly on Friday (December 23).

The hosts are atop the Eredivisie standings and will resume their league campaign against Utrecht next month. They have played three friendlies in the ongoing international break, winning two and losing one. In their previous outing, they lost 2-1 to Ligue 1 club Rennes, with Orkun Kokcu netting a consolation.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, will be playing their first game since a 2-2 Eredivisie draw against Vitesse in November. After losing their first five league games of the season, they are unbeaten across competitions since September.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 71 times competitively. As expected, Feyenoord have dominated proceedings, leading 42-11, while18 games have been drawn.

Feyenoord have won their last four games against Go Ahead, outscoring them 15-3, while also keeping three clean sheets.

Feyenoord have won their last four games across competitions, while Go Ahead are unbeaten in their last ten games, picking up four wins.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord have not scored in their last two games against Go Ahead, who have failed to score thrice against the Eredivisie leaders.

Five of Feyenoord's last six games have produced under 2.5 goals, while Go Ahead have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Feyenoord will play another friendly after this game before resuming their Eredivisie campaign. They have scored four goals in three friendlies during the ongoing break and will look to continue that form.

The visitors, meanwhile, are playing their first game in a month and only resumed training earlier this week. They might be a bit rusty and could struggle. Although they're unbeaten since September, their last defeat came against Feyenoord at home in the Eredivisie.

Taking into consideration the recent history between the two teams, a win for the hosts seems likely.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Feyenoord to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

