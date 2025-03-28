Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Feyenoord host Go Ahead Eagles at De Kuip on Sunday in the Eredivisie. The hosts endured a slow start to life under new boss Robin van Persie but picked up their first win under the Dutchman before the international break to climb to fourth in the standings.

They thrashed Twente 6-2 last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet for De Stadionclub, including 24-year-old winger Igor Paixao. who netted his first career hat-trick.

Go Ahead, meanwhile, picked up a 1-0 win over Willem II Tilburg in their last match, with Milan Smit netting the winner seven minutes from time. They are three places and as many points behind Feyenoord in the league.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Feyenoord and GA Eagles, who trail 44-10.

De Stadionclub have won their last eight competitive games in the fixture.

Go Ahead are without a clean sheet in eight competitive games in the fixture since 2017.

Feyenoord have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the top flight, with 54 goals scored and 29 conceded.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Feyenoord's atest result ended a three-game winless streak. They are, however, winless and goalless in two home matches.

GA Eagles, meanwhile, have won their last four games after winning two of their previous five. They have, however, struggled in this fixture over the years and could fall short on the road.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Go Ahead

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have each produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

