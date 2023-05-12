Feyenoord host Go Ahead Eagles at De Kuip on Sunday (May 14) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and are on the verge of securing their first Eredivisie titlein six years. Feyenoord beat Excelsior 2-0 in their last outing, with team top scorer Santiago Gimenez scoring both goals for Arne Slot's men.

Feyenoord are atop the standings with 76 points from 31 games. They're eight points above second-placed PSV Eindhoven and will seal the title with a win on Sunday.

Go Ahead, meanwhilr, are enjoying a good run of results in the league, targeting a top-half finish. They drew 1-1 against Groningen last time out, falling behind inside six minutes before Willum Thor Willumsson restored parity at the half-hour mark. The visitors are 11th in the league table with 37 points.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won four.

Feyenoord have won their last five games in the fixture.

Go Ahead are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Feyenoord are one of two teams in the Eredivisie this season yet to taste defeat at home.

Only three of Go Ahead's nine league wins this season have come at home.

De Stadionclub have the second-best defensive record in the top flight, conceding 28 times.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won their last 11 league games. They have been brilliant at home this season.

Go Ahead, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning twice. They have, however, won just one of their last nine away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Go Ahead

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six league games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last nine competitive matchups.)

