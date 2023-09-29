Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday seven clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 4-0 away victory over their biggest rivals Ajax in De Klassieker. Santiago Gimenez scored a first-half brace to put the Lightbulbs in the driving seat, while Igor Paixao added a third in the 37th minute.

The game was interrupted due to fan trouble 10 minutes into the second half and was subsequently abandoned. Feyenoord continued from where they left off three days later, with Gimenez completing his hat-trick to inflict Ajax's heaviest defeat in this fixture.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven in midweek. Luuk de Jong scored a brace in the rout, with his goals coming either side of Guus Til's 49th-minute strike.

The defeat left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from six games. Feyenoord sit in fourth spot with 14 points to show for their efforts in six games.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 42 wins and 18 draws in the last 72 head-to-head games while Go Ahead Eagles were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a routine 3-0 home victory to win a 16th league title.

Five of Go Ahead Eagles' six league games this term have produced three goals or more.

Feyenoord have won each of the last six head-to-head games.

Feyenoord are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning each of their last five games.

Feyenoord have scored at least two goals in each of their last six games in all competitions.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Feyenoord's title defense got off to a limp start in their goalless draw against Fortuna Sittard at home. However, the Rotterdam outfit have since gotten back to their best. Their comprehensive victory over Ajax last time out was a real statement of their intent and Arne Slot's side are unlikely to let up anytime soon.

Go Ahead, for their part, have punched above their weight to sit in sixth spot. However, they have been heavily beaten by AZ and PSV, their two biggest tests so far.

We are backing Feyenoord to cruise to all three points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Go Ahead

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals