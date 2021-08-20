Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie continues this the weekend and will see Feyenoord host newly-promoted Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday at the Stadion Feijenoord.

Feyenoord did not have the best finish to last season which ultimately saw them finish fifth, their lowest finish since the 2010-11 season. They have however begun this season in very strong fashion and are unbeaten in all their games so far.

De Stadionclub are currently participating in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and have won all but one of their games so far. They kicked off their Eredivisie campaign last weekend against Willem II Tilburg and won 4-0.

Go Ahead Eagles secured promotion to the Eredivisie last season. They will play in the Dutch top flight for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They began their Eredivisie campaign with a 1-0 home loss to SC Heerenveen.

Although the odds are well against them, Go Ahead Eagles will be looking to get their first win of the campaign against Feyenoord on Sunday.

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles. Rather surprisingly, the Go Ahead Eagles have a better record with four wins while Feyenoord have three wins. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last met in 2017 in an Eredivisie clash. Feyenoord ran riot on the day with a 8-0 victory over their visitors.

Feyenoord Eredivisie Form Guide: W

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie Form Guide: L

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

Feyenoord

Lutsharel Geertruida and Mark Diemers remain out with injuries and will not feature in this match. All other players are available for selection.

Injured: Lutsharel Geertruida, Mark Diemers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Go Ahead Eagles

Sam Crowther and Frank Ross have been out of action since December and February respectively. Joris Kramer has been out since July with a groin injury.

Injured: Sam Crowther, Francis Ross, Joris Kramer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pederson, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra

Go Ahead Eagles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Warner Hahn; Mats Deijl, Gerrit Nauber, Justin Bakker, Bas Kuipers; Boyd Lucassen, Luuk Brouwers; Martijn Berden, Philippe Rommens, Ragnar Oratmangoen, Isac Lidberg

Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Feyenoord are currently enjoying a strong run of form. They have not lost any games this campaign and have kept a clean sheet in all but one of their games so far. De Stadionclub have scored 18 goals in their last five games and have conceded just two.

Go Ahead Eagles, on the other hand, failed to win any of their four preseason fixtures. They also failed to win their opening game of the Eredivisie campaign. Feyenoord should easily win this one.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Go Ahead Eagles

