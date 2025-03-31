Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025 

Feyenoord host Groningen at De Kuip on Wednesday in the Eredivisie. The hosts, under new boss Robin Van Persie, are fourth in the standings, two points behind third-placed Utrecht.

The hosts won 3-2 at home over Go Ahead Eagles in their last match, Jakub Moder opened the scoring from the spot before Anis Hadj Moussa and Igor Paixao joined the Pole on the scoresheet in the second half.

Groningen, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw at NAC Breda, conceding the leveller from the spot at the death. They are eighth in the points table with 32 points from 26 matches.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 118 meetings between Feyenoord and Groningen, who trail 61-24.

There have been 33 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

De Stadionclub are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture since 2019.

De FC are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Feyenoord have scored 57 goals in the top flight this season. Only defending champions PSV Eindhoven (78) have scored more.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction

Feyenoord are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning one of their previous six games. They have won three of their last four home league matches.

Groningen, meanwhile, are unbeaten in five Eredivisie outings, winning three. They have, however, won one away game in the competition since August and could lose this road game.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Groningen

Feyenoord vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Feyenoord's last seven league matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Groningen's last seven league matches.)

