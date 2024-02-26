Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2024

A place in the KNVB Beker final will be up for grabs when Feyenoord and Groningen go head-to-head at the De Kuip Stadium on Tuesday.

Arne Slot’s men head into the cup tie unbeaten in their last seven games against the Eerste Divisie outfit and will look to extend this dominant run.

Feyenoord continued their fine run of results in the Eredivisie on Sunday when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Almere City at the Yanmar Stadion.

Prior to that, Slot’s side were dumped out of the Europa League last Thursday as they were beaten on penalties by AS Roma after a 2-2 aggregate draw with the Italian outfit.

Feyenoord, who are currently second in the Eredivisie table, now turn their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they have enjoyed a fine run to the semi-finals, seeing off Utrecht, PSV Eindhoven and AZ Alkmaar respectively.

Elsewhere, Groningen were guilty of a lack of sting in front of goal on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw by Helmond Sport in the Eerste Divisie.

Dick Lukkien’s men had won their previous three outings across all competitions, including a penalty-shootout victory over Fortuna Sittard in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals on February 8.

Groningen now go up against a Feyenoord side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last seven meetings, stretching back to a 1-0 victory in February 2019.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Feyenoord boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Groningen have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in seven consecutive games against Lukkien’s men, claiming three wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in February 2019.

Groningen have kept four clean sheets in their five KNVB Beker matches so far while scoring six goals at the opposite end of the pitch.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last nine competitive home matches, picking up six wins and three draws since December’s 2-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction

Feyenoord bounced back from their Europa League exit with a solid display at Almere City and will be backing themselves against a Groningen side who have failed to win their last seven encounters.

We predict a one-sided affair at De Kuip, with the hosts cruising to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Groningen

Feyenoord vs Groningen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Feyenoord’s last nine outings)