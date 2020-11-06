Feyenoord vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie continues this weekend, and on Sunday, fifth-placed Feyenoord play host to seventh-placed FC Groningen.

With just two points separating these two sides, this promises to be an intriguing match.

Feyenoord will aim to continue their unbeaten domestic run this season, but Groningen could be the side that finally breaks their resolve.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Head-to-Head

Feyenoord remain unbeaten in Eredivisie action, with a strong record of four wins and three draws. Last weekend saw them overcome FC Emmen, winning 2-3 thanks to an injury-time goal from Naoufal Bannis.

They also picked up a win in the Europa League this week, defeating CSKA Moscow 3-1 at De Kuip.

Groningen have been on a strong run of their own in recent games. They upset Ajax 1-0 in early October, and have won their last two games, most recently defeating VVV-Venlo. Their last loss came to FC Twente back in September.

Last season saw the two sides draw 1-1 in Groningen, but the return fixture was scrapped when COVID-19 curtailed the Eredivisie campaign.

Feyenoord form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Advertisement

Groningen form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs. Groningen Team News

Feyenoord have Luis Sinisterra and Sven van Beek back in training, but this game might be a little too soon for either of them to feature.

Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik and Nicolai Jorgensen will definitely be sidelined with injury, while Christian Conteh and Bart Nieuwkoop may also miss out due to knocks.

Injured: Leroy Fer, Robert Bozenik, Nicolai Jorgensen

Doubtful: Luis Sinisterra, Sven van Beek, Christian Conteh, Bart Nieuwkoop

Suspended: None

Veteran winger Arjen Robben is Groningen’s only injury concern for this game. He’s likely to be sidelined until early December.

Injured: Arjen Robben

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

De derde goal in twee wedstrijden van Jørgen Strand Larsen!🔥



Hoeveel goals gaat hij maken dit seizoen?🇳🇴#grovvv #trotsvanhetnoorden pic.twitter.com/rLO0eszoi9 — FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

Feyenoord vs Groningen Predicted XI

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Mark Diemers, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Ridgeciano Haps

Groningen predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Padt, Damil Dakerlui, Wessel Dammers, Ko Itakura, Bart van Hintum, Azor Matusiwa, Ahmed El Messaoudi, Daniel van Kaam, Alessio da Cruz, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Patrick Joosten

Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction

This could well be a tight game to call. Groningen are not as strong as Feyenoord on paper, but the hosts do have some key players unavailable and the visitors have been in excellent form.

Groningen’s defence will have to keep a close eye on Berghuis and Mats, but if they can keep them quiet, there’s no reason the visitors can’t secure a point in this encounter.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Groningen