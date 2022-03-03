Feyenoord vs Groningen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Feyenoord will welcome Groningen to De Kuip for a matchday 25 fixture in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar last weekend. Jesper Karlsson scored a first-half brace for the hosts from the spot while Lutsharel Geertruida halved the deficit after the break.

Groningen secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Willem II. Bjorn Meijer's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them retain 10th spot in the table, having garnered 29 points from 24 matches. Feyenoord remain in third position on 51 points, six points behind table-toppers Ajax Amsterdam.

Feyenoord vs Groningen Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 22 wins from their last 45 matches against Groningen. The visitors were victorious on 11 occasions, while 12 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting. Marcos Senesi and Jorgen Larsen scored within five minutes of each other in the second half to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Feyenoord's defeat last weekend halted a four-game winning streak in the league. Groningen have won three and drawn four of their last five Eredivisie games.

Feyenoord form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Groningen form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Feyenoord vs Groningen Team News

Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers and Reiss Nelson are unavailable due to injuries, while Philippe Sandler is a doubt for Groningen's visit.

Injuries: Cyriel Dessers, Reiss Nelson

Doubtful: Philippe Sandler

Suspension: None

Groningen

Radinio Balker and Jan Hoekstra are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Radinio Balker, Jan Hoekstra

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Groningen Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

Groningen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Leeuwenburgh (GK); Bjorn Meijer, Bart van Hintum, Mike te Wierik, Neraysho Kasanwirjo; Laros Duarte, Tomas Suslov; Paulos Abraham, Michael de Leeuw, Mo El Hankouri; Jorgen Larsen

Feyenoord vs Groningen Prediction

Feyenoord's loss to AZ Alkmaar saw them fail to take advantage of Ajax's rare slip-up in the title race. In light of that, they will welcome a return to their home turf where they have one of the best records in the league.

Groningen are, however, capable of causing an upset and their compact style of play means that the hosts might not get enough space to exploit. Nevertheless, we are backing Feyenoord to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Groningen

