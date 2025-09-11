Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Feyenoord will host Heerenveen at De Kuip on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their perfect start to the league season and make it four wins out of four.

Feyenoord capitalized on Sparta Rotterdam going down to 10 men to get a dominant 4-0 win away from home last time out. Robin Van Persie’s side finished in third place in the Dutch top flight last season before going on to have a disappointing preseason campaign, but will be delighted to have returned to competitive action in top form and look to retain the top spot this weekend.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, have started the new season in terrible fashion, picking up only two points from their opening four games and will be keen to turn things around soon. The visitors, who currently sit in second-to-last place, conceded a 93rd minute equalizer in their 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles last time out and will need to show major improvements as they go up against one of the league's best sides.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 77th meeting between these two sides.

Feyenoord have won 39 of the previous 76 meetings, and 19 have ended in draws while Heerenveen have won the remaining 19.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 24 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won only two of the last 10 meetings with Feyenoord despite scoring 12 goals across those games.

Feyenoord currently have the best defensive record in the league, having only conceded one goal in their opening three games.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction

De club aan de Maas are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win. Feyenoord will also receive a considerable boost from their home advantage.

De Superfriezen will be satisfied to get a draw but will need to improve on their defensive form to avoid defeat against a side with much more quality.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Heerenveen

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six league games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in five of the visitors' last six games)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More