Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Feyenoord will host Heerenveen at De Kuip on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their perfect start to the league season and make it four wins out of four.
Feyenoord capitalized on Sparta Rotterdam going down to 10 men to get a dominant 4-0 win away from home last time out. Robin Van Persie’s side finished in third place in the Dutch top flight last season before going on to have a disappointing preseason campaign, but will be delighted to have returned to competitive action in top form and look to retain the top spot this weekend.
Heerenveen, on the other hand, have started the new season in terrible fashion, picking up only two points from their opening four games and will be keen to turn things around soon. The visitors, who currently sit in second-to-last place, conceded a 93rd minute equalizer in their 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles last time out and will need to show major improvements as they go up against one of the league's best sides.
Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 77th meeting between these two sides.
- Feyenoord have won 39 of the previous 76 meetings, and 19 have ended in draws while Heerenveen have won the remaining 19.
- The hosts have scored a remarkable 24 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have won only two of the last 10 meetings with Feyenoord despite scoring 12 goals across those games.
- Feyenoord currently have the best defensive record in the league, having only conceded one goal in their opening three games.
Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction
De club aan de Maas are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win. Feyenoord will also receive a considerable boost from their home advantage.
De Superfriezen will be satisfied to get a draw but will need to improve on their defensive form to avoid defeat against a side with much more quality.
Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Heerenveen
Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six league games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in five of the visitors' last six games)