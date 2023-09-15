Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023 

Feyenoord will welcome Heerenveen to De Kuip for an Eredivisie matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The defending champions are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-1 away win over Utrecht before the international break. Santiago Gimenez scored a brace, while Calvin Stengs, Ayase Ueda and Yanjuba Minteh each scored a goal in the rout.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Go Ahead Eagles. Bas Kuipers, Philippe Rommens and Sylla Sow all scored for the home side, while Charlie Webster and Osame Sahraoui scored for the visitors.

The defeat saw De Superfriezen drop to eighth spot in the table, having garnered six points from four games. Feyenoord are fourth with eight points to show for their efforts in four games.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 76th league meeting between the two sides. Feyenoord have 39 wins to their name, Heerenveen were victorious on 18 occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 1-0 away win.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning four games and drawing one in this sequence.

Three of Heerenveen's four league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced at least four goals.

Feyenoord have scored exactly three goals in four of the last five head-to-head games they have hosted.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction

Feyenoord have not had the best of starts to their title defense and are already playing catch-up to the top three in the table despite having played a game more. Arne Slot's side cannot afford to drop too many more points at this early stage, especially in games they are expected to win.

Heerenveen started their season with two victories in their opening two games but have lost their last two games, which has seen them plummet down the table.

Feyenoord's claim to the title last season was predicated on getting maximum points against lower-ranked sides. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Heerenveen

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals