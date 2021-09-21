Feyenoord vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Two sides residing in the top five places in the league clash in an enticing encounter as Feyenoord welcome Heerenveen to De Kuip in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

Only one point separates the sides in the Eredivisie table, with both having made a good start to the 2021-22 league campaign.

De Superfriezen are third with 10 points from five games, but Arne Slot's team have played a game fewer.

Following a tough run that saw them go winless in three consecutive games, including back-to-back defeats in the league and Europe, Feyenoord bounced back in spectacular fashion at the weekend.

They handed PSV Eindhoven their first defeat of the season with a 4-0 drubbing as a brace from Jens Toornstra coupled with goals from Bryan Linssen and Cyriel Dessers helped them regain some form.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Head-To-Head

The upcoming match will be their 50th. Feyenoord have won 20 of the previous 49, five more than Heerenveen.

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Heerenveen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Team News

Feyenoord

Mark Diemers remains the only injury absentee for De Stadionclub as the 27-year-old is currently recovering from a knee problem he sustained in July.

There could still be one change in the lineup though, with Cyriel Dessers coming into the XI after scoring and assisting once each in the final 10 minutes of their win over PSV Eindhoven.

Injured: Mark Diemers

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Heerenveen

Rami Kaib has missed the last three games with a jaw injury and might sit out Wednesday's clash too.

He'll join Pawel Bochniewicz on the sidelines, with the Polish defender still in the process of recovering from a knee injury he sustained during pre-season.

Injured: Rami Kaib and Pawel Bochniewicz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Predicted XI

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Fredrik Aursnes, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til.

Heerenveen (4-3-3): Erwin Mulder; Ibrahim Dresevic, Lucas Woudenberg, Sven van Beek, Milan van Ewijk; Joey Veerman, Tibor Halilovic, Nicolas Madsen; Siem de Jong, Henk Veerman, Benjamin Nygren.

Feyenoord vs Heerenveen Prediction

It's a tough one to call as the match could really go either way.

Feyenoord will be particularly confident after beating the high-flying PSV 4-0 in their last game, and we expect them to come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-0 Heerenveen

